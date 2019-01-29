If you have an Apple device with FaceTime, someone could be secretly listening to you.Apple is now telling people to disable FaceTime until they fix the glitch.The bug allows a user to listen in on people they're calling - even if the person doesn't answer the phone.The caller can even see through the front-facing camera of the person they are calling.Once it was discovered, people all over social media began recreating it.Apple said they will release a fix in a software update later this week.