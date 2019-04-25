Fort Bragg blackout was part of planned test, post official says

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fort Bragg started Thursday off in the dark in an effort to test its own infrastructure weaknesses and shortcomings.The military post located near Fayetteville dealt with a power outage Thursday morning. However, the outage was apparently part of an unannounced test.In a statement, Fort Bragg said the blackout was not announced "in order to replicate likely real-world reactions."Fort Bragg posted to Facebook about the blackouts at 4:30 a.m. That post, perhaps as part of the exercise, said nothing about the blackouts being planned.Fort Bragg's full statement about the exercise (which was released shortly after 11 a.m.) can be read below: