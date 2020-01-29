Fort Bragg initiative aims to improve equipment readiness

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- In an effort to modernize equipment for the warfighter, the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg is turning in millions of dollars of old military equipment.The Retrograde Warehouse Yard is filled with military vehicles that have been turned in. It's an out with the old, in with the new concept where units are preparing to receive new mission-capable equipment."It's a faster and more efficient way of getting rid of property alleviating the commanders of all responsibilities," said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ericquanda Solomon.Soldiers identify and remove parts from the military vehicles that can be recycled, including hazardous or sensitive items like radios, antennas and expendable ammunition left over from training exercises."This warehouse yard is equipped to take on up to 100 vehicles per unit weekly," said Major Tommie Bryant.It's likely some of the outdated vehicles have been in the combat zone. They're coming in and quickly being pushed out. Units within the 82nd Airborne Division have been authorized to turn in 5,000 pieces of excess equipment.The initiative is projected to save the Department of Defense $37 million by the end of the year."We're taking equipment as small as computers and as big as vehicles. The vehicles being turned in are LMTV'S, humvees, fuelers, tankers. Anything in our footprint that can no longer utilize," said Solomon.Units are also able to retrieve vehicle repair parts. Instead of purchasing new military vehicles, units come to the yard for used material. It's another way the Army saves taxpayer dollars."By re-utilizing this vehicle and even putting a little maintenance in their saving more than $100,000 by taking the same vehicle that may be the Army doesn't need at Fort Bragg, but another DOD federal agency can use another purpose," said DLE property disposal specialist Eric Garris.As Army moves forward in modernization, equipment readiness is apart of that. This ensures the warfighter has the right equipment for the right mission at the right time.