Technology

Google, Boys & Girls Club help Wake County teens learn digital skills

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Google is teaming with The Boys and Girls Club to get children ready for the jobs of the future.

The Wake County Boys and Girls Club hosted a digital skills day in partnership with Google. It's part of the company's Grow With Google initiative.

The national pilot program offers digital skills training for teens in six cities. The teens focus on learning how to prepare a business plan, write a resume, send professional emails and learn digital responsibility.



"The Boys & Girls Clubs serving Wake County is committed to providing youth with the knowledge, skills, and learning experiences that will increase their preparation for the 21st-century workforce and economic potential over a lifetime," said Ralph Capps, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs.

The Wake County Boys and Girls Club was also given a $50,000 sponsorship as part of the initiative. The focus of Grow With Google is to create economic opportunity for all Americans through free training to help people grow their skills, careers and businesses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologywake countygoogletechnologygrantteenagers
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom of Raleigh basketball star killed in shooting reacts to arrests
This weekend typically one of the deadliest for NC drivers
Johnston County pastor faces additional child sex charges
Holly Springs mother missing since March feared dead, police say
2-year-old girl falls from third-story window in Cary
STD cases on the rise in North Carolina
BCBS promises transparency in wake of CEO scandal
Show More
Womack Army Medical Center breaks down breast cancer myths
MAP: These Fayetteville crosswalks are getting safety improvements
Fayetteville residents look to city to repave poorly maintained roads
﻿Panthers make 2 young fans wishes come true in London
Virtual cadaver gives Durham students a jump-start on healthcare careers
More TOP STORIES News