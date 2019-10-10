Google, Boys & Girls Club help Wake County teens learn digital skills

Across the U.S., @BGCA_Clubs provide guidance and life skills to young people. Learn how we’re partnering to expand our digital skills lessons to reach all 4,600 clubs nationwide → https://t.co/pGG033UFGj #GrowWithGoogle — Google (@Google) October 9, 2019

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Google is teaming with The Boys and Girls Club to get children ready for the jobs of the future.The Wake County Boys and Girls Club hosted a digital skills day in partnership with Google. It's part of the company's Grow With Google initiative.The national pilot program offers digital skills training for teens in six cities. The teens focus on learning how to prepare a business plan, write a resume, send professional emails and learn digital responsibility."The Boys & Girls Clubs serving Wake County is committed to providing youth with the knowledge, skills, and learning experiences that will increase their preparation for the 21st-century workforce and economic potential over a lifetime," said Ralph Capps, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs.The Wake County Boys and Girls Club was also given a $50,000 sponsorship as part of the initiative. The focus of Grow With Google is to create economic opportunity for all Americans through free training to help people grow their skills, careers and businesses.