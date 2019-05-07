MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- Google will be unveiling their newest innovative technologies at their annual tech developers conference.
More than 7,000 people shaping the future of technology will descend upon Mountain View for three days of interactive sessions, hands-on demos and unique insight into Google's newest products. Together, they'll explore the latest in mobile applications and beyond.
Tech writers describe Google's developer conference as something like a party where for three days Google will demonstrate its vision, with the hope that the coders in the audience will help build it.
In light of recent events like lawsuits for tracking users' locations through their phones or violating the EU's privacy laws, Wired reports that Google will need to make a commitment to respecting user's privacy and data. They believe we can expect to hear executives talking a lot about this.
The Wall Street Journal says Google is set to roll out new privacy tools. We should also expect to hear announcements regarding augmented reality and artificial intelligence. Wired says at last year's I/O, Google announced a feature for Google Maps that projects the step-by-step directions over the real world using AR.
The opening keynote at the conference kicks off today at 10 a.m. PT.
See more stories on Google.
Google I/O 2019: More than 7,000 expected at developers conference in Mountain View
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News