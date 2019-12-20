Technology

Here's what the Boeing Starliner flight looked like over Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Boeing launched its Starliner spacecraft into orbit for the first time on Thursday morning, ushering in "new era in space exploration" as private companies take flight.

ABC11 photographer Rob Judson was at the Boylan Avenue bridge to capture the flight over the Raleigh skyline. The booster rocket visibly shut off, creating a neat-looking wave effect as it separated from the crew capsule.

Check it out!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyraleighspaceinternational space station
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Don't get tricked with fake delivery confirmations
4 families displaced after Fayetteville apartment fire
2-year-old at Cary daycare found wandering into busy street
VIDEO: Truck going 100 MPH crashes into airport terminal
Congress raises legal age to buy smoking products from 18 to 21
Vance Co. asst. principal suspended after assault allegation
$500,000 stolen check 'scam' busted in Wake, Durham, Johnston counties
Show More
Graduation day for community effort to stamp out bullying at Wake schools
Fayetteville teacher accused of indecent liberties with student
Chapel Hill students raise money to fix violin of girl killed in crash
Wake County Principal of the Year up for best in NC
Cashback websites: Can you really get paid to shop?
More TOP STORIES News