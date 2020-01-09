coffee

CES 2020: IBM's Thank My Farmer app will trace coffee beans back to grower

LAS VEGAS -- If you ever wanted to know where your coffee beans came from in your morning cup of joe, you'll soon have that chance.

IBM unveiled a new app at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week that could possibly change the way you drink coffee.

The app is called, "Thank My Farmer".

IBM teamed up with traceability platform, Farmer connect.

With the app, users will be able to trace the cup of coffee from the store you bought it from, back to the farm the bean originally came from.

Users in the U.S. and Canada will be able to scan QR codes that will be printed on well-known brands such as Folgers.

The app is expected to launch later this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyibmfarm to tableu.s. & worldappcoffee
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COFFEE
Raleigh woman with Down syndrome trying to open coffee shop finds true love
Cop resigns after faking story about 'pig' written on coffee cup
Kansas officer allegedly handed coffee with insult at McDonald's
Starbucks gives away free coffee until NYE
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC officials report first pediatric flu death of season
'Pantless prowler' arrest made after month-long investigation
Baby rhino born at NC Zoo
Fiance says Austin mom loved woman accused of killing her
Mom wins fight for $2 million medicine for infant with neuromuscular disorder
Raleigh police officer returns to serve after being shot multiple times
Officials: 'Highly likely' missile struck plane that crashed in Iran
Show More
Harry and Meghan will 'step back' from royal duties. What now?
Fayetteville pet owners claim same pet sitter left dogs malnourished
Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster the first of its kind in NC
NC students step up to help Australia cope with wildfires
The 411: Breaking & entering (& eating & napping)
More TOP STORIES News