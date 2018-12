Sorry about that, this was supposed to be a very small test but we went broader than we anticipated. 😬 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018

Due to a bug, some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today. We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal. We apologize for any confusion. — Instagram (@instagram) December 27, 2018

How the Instagram update went down #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/Wj4GbCLizN — Matt Black (@matticus_) December 27, 2018

*me opening up to Instagram and seeing the new update * #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/BlkMpmowyG — iconicdumbassess (@itsniyaofcourse) December 27, 2018

Me trying to leave a like on Instagram after the #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/pWgZlEqn5x — M¥SS KETAmmuort (@LaskuNikolin) December 27, 2018

Instagram removing the update so fast bc of the hate was the greatest thing I've ever seen a social media community do #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/ZbQXxmU1Jx — Gillian Marlow (@marlow_gill) December 27, 2018

Only in 2018 could a company as large as Instagram release a new update and then receive such a backlash over it that they change it back 20 minutes later. Beautiful. #instagramupdate — Michael (@michaelbrown_10) December 27, 2018

When Instagram releases an update and within 15 minutes everybody hates it #InstagramUpdate pic.twitter.com/2l0wBZwU78 — Meg Warpus (@MegWarpus) December 27, 2018

A live look at everyone logging on to Instagram this morning: #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/mduvrengdn — RPI (@rpimusic) December 27, 2018

THE NEW INSTAGRAM UPDATE IS ABSOLUTELY HORRIBLE! @INSTAGRAM WHAT WERE YOU THINKING, OH MY GOSH! By far the worst update in Instagram history! #instagram #instagramupdate #insta pic.twitter.com/KMuFDXRkQv — Elise Michelle (@elisemichellex) December 27, 2018

Instagram's new layout isn't the only thing that went sideways on Thursday morning. So did peoples' reaction to the change.Some users completely lost their minds when Instagram briefly changed its layout from scrolling up and down to side-to-side.Some even threatened to stage a boycott, others said "No. Instagram. No."But don't worry. Everything is back to normal with Instagram offering an explanation, saying it was just a test."Sorry about that, this was supposed to be a very small test but we went broader than we anticipated," tweeted Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram.The Menlo Park-based company also tweeted an update on Thursday, saying the change was "due to a bug."Here's a look at some of the reactions after the update was rolled out: