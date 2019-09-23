Technology

New app analyzes your texts to improve your relationships

A new app called Mei is the first mobile messaging app that includes an AI assistant designed to improve your relationships.

Mei uses algorithms and artificial intelligence to find out if someone is into you.

Right now the app is only available for WhatsApp. The app allows you to export messages to be analyzed.

The AI assistant looks for hidden sparks and gives you real-time intelligence as you chat.

It costs about $9 for each conversation analysis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologytechnologyapp
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
15-year-old football player among 3 shot in Benson during weekend
More NC families using religious exemptions to opt out of vaccinations
After 47 years, Durham's pioneer public health director retires
Raleigh turns to car-tipping barricades for street festival security
Bacterial meningitis case confirmed at Methodist University
Granville Co. sheriff suspended following indictment
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to speak in Raleigh
Show More
Fayetteville 18-year-old dies training at Fort Jackson
Ocracoke woman recalls life-or-death decision as Dorian hit island
Inmate still missing after escaping during Garner work release
I-40 westbound reopens after hour-long incident
3 tropical storms brewing in the Atlantic Ocean
More TOP STORIES News