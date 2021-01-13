car tech gadgets

New high-tech car seat tools could save kids from hot car deaths

By Jeff Ehling
The Consumer Electronics Show usually features a lot of high-tech tools and toys that often do not have a real-world use. But a pair of devices featured this year could help prevent hot car deaths of children.

The devices are from an Italian company and are called the Tata Pad and the Tata Band.

It is a smart car seat alarm that senses when a child has been left in a car seat. The technology links with a parent's smart phone and sends alerts if a child is detected after the car stops, but the device does not stop there.

"It will notify the parents and it has an escalating sequence of notifications if you do not respond with the three minutes, then four minutes, then seven minutes emergency officials are called," said Mashable transportation reporter Sarah Lekach.

On average more than 30 children a year die from being left in a car seat in hot weather.

RELATED: What everybody should know to help prevent hot car deaths & keep kids safe during summer

EMBED More News Videos

During the summertime, the temperature inside a car can skyrocket to 125 degrees in a matter of minutes, and most of the increase occurs in the first 10 minutes. Follow these tips to help prevent hot car deaths and keep kids safe this summer.



These are the types of technologies that can help save lives. The products may not be as flashy as big screen televisions, but these could be much more important.

You can find the Tata Pad selling for $75 on the company's web site.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysafetycar tech gadgetshot caru.s. & worldchild in carchild left in carcescar seats
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR TECH GADGETS
A look at the new 2020 Corvette Stingray
Travel gadgets that are a must this Memorial Day weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI bulletin: NC man was planning Inauguration Day attack at Capitol
LIVE: House considers 2nd impeachment of President Trump
Massachusetts teen turns in her own family as Capitol rioters
LATEST: Technical glitch causes issues with COVID-19 reporting
Wife sees husband's decline from COVID-19 through FaceTime
Register for the ABC11 Together Blood Drive
Show More
Missing stimulus checks, tax refunds: Could they be related?
Top military leaders remind troops of limits of free speech
CA hospital fined $43K for deadly post-holiday outbreak
UNC fraternity booted from house amid drug bust
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $750M after no winner
More TOP STORIES News