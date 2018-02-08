EMOJIS

New emojis coming to a phone near you

New emojis will be coming to a phone near you in about six months.

There are 157 new choices.

The website Emojipedia created preview images to show how the emojis may look when they're released.

You can see options for red hair, curly hair, and baldness.

More animals are being added-including a kangaroo, a swan, and a lobster.

The final release is scheduled for June, and new emoji will typically start showing up on mobile phones in August or September.

