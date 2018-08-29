TECHNOLOGY

New, innovative drone program to make medical deliveries

EMBED </>More Videos

In a first-of-its-kind program, the Federal Aviation Administration selected Raleigh as one of the cities to participate in a new medical delivery program.

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
In a first-of-its-kind program, the Federal Aviation Administration selected Raleigh as one of the cities to participate in a new medical delivery program.

With a partnership between NCDOT and WakeMed, along with help from Matternet, medical package deliveries will soon be able to be made at WakeMed locations.

"We're looking a way we can deliver care," said WakeMed medical director Dr. Stuart Ginn. "Drone technology...has really changed that equation," Ginn said.


Under the program, which is part of the FAA's Unmanned Aircraft System Integration Pilot Program, drones will have the opportunity to create efficiency in how the hospital handles medical deliveries. "This will allow immediate delivery of goods that matter," said Matternet founder and CEO Andreas Raptopoulos.

According to Raptopoulos, deliveries now can take up to two hours by the current method. The new drone program will drastically cut delivery time. "With a system like this, you can have a 9-minute delivery every time. So it can be very transformative," Raptopoulos mentioned.


Overseas, Matternet has already successfully completed more than 1,800 drone flights for healthcare systems in Switzerland.

"Because of health care costs so high, (the new drone program) should make costs go down," said NCDOT chief deputy secretary David Howard. "I wonder if the Wright Brothers knew this is where (aviation) was going."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologydronesmedicalmedical researchdelivery serviceRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Family billed $13,470 for half-hour of iPhone internet
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
What to look out for when using fast payment apps
How to stop annoying pop-up ads on your smartphone
More Technology
Top Stories
Two dead in crashes involving 9 vehicles on I-40 in Johnston Co.
McCollum Ranch leader accused of holding children in involuntary servitude dies
Poorly maintained bus stop concerns Raeford mom
Snapchat video shows young children smoking, two NC women arrested
Potentially life-threatening mix up prompts medication recall
More possible Silent Sam demonstrations at UNC Chapel Hill Thursday
Cat with rabies bites two children and dog in Raleigh
I-Team: Counselors, parents, students talk new trends in bullying
Show More
Florida sheriff: Shooting involving Uber driver is 'classic stand your ground case'
Raleigh's renovated Moore Square on track for April opening
Gov. Cooper petitions NC Supreme Court to drop controversial amendment proposals
UPS driver faces un-bear-able obstacle in Asheville
11-year-old dies after being left in hot car in her driveway
More News