When it comes to cellphone service in and around Raleigh and Durham, AT&T offers the most reliability, according to a new test by PCMag. Experts spent a month driving through and around 30 major cities including the Triangle. They looked at factors like upload and download speeds, as well as pings to the nearest server. They collected data points from 14 locations throughout the area.The results of their test pointed to AT&T being the best overall performer in the Triangle, but Sprint had the best download speeds.You can see the full results of PCMag's mobile network test here