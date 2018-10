Don't be alarmed. Residents who live near the Shearon Harris Nuclear Power Plant in southeastern Wake County should expect to hear siren testing Wednesday.The plant, which is located in New Hill near the Shearon Harris Reservoir, will test its sirens at full volume between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 am.There are a total of 83 sirens that will be tested.Officials said residents who live within 10 miles of the plant should be able to hear the sirens.