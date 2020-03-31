Coronavirus

Privacy, security concerns for Zoom users, official says

NEW YORK -- The surge in video conferencing using the app Zoom is raising privacy and security concerns.

New York's Attorney General Letitia James sent a letter to the company asking what, if any, new security measures it's put in place to handle the increased traffic.

Tuesday morning, the FBI is warning that hackers have been able to hijack meetings and educational sessions on the app over the last few weeks.

The letter referred to Zoom as an essential and valuable platform, but also noted the company has been slow to address security flaws.

Tips to avoid hackers:
- Do not make meetings or classrooms public. In Zoom, there are two options to make a meeting private: require a meeting password or use the waiting room feature and control the admittance of guests.

- Do not share a link to a teleconference or classroom on an unrestricted publicly available social media post. Provide the link directly to specific people.
- Manage screensharing options. In Zoom, change screensharing to "Host Only."
- Ensure users are using the updated version of remote access/meeting applications. In January 2020, Zoom updated their software. In their security update, the teleconference software provider added passwords by default for meetings and disabled the ability to randomly scan for meetings to join.
- Lastly, ensure that your organization's telework policy or guide addresses requirements for physical and information security.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Dad in Africa sees family's chalk messages through security cam
COVID-19 LATEST: 8 COVID-19-related deaths reported in NC
NC teacher makes rap videos for students learning from home
Empire State building lit like a siren for medical workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: 8 COVID-19-related deaths reported in NC
How's North Carolina doing with social distancing? We've got the data
Fallen NC trooper remembered at small memorial service
2 dead in Johnston County shooting
NC teacher makes rap videos for students learning from home
Judges slow abortion bans in Texas, Ohio, Alabama amid COVID-19 crisis
Pet adoptions still frequent despite COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus: What does COVID-19 do to your body?
How to keep your sanity while adjusting to working from home
What you can and can't do under NC Stay-At-Home order
Fayetteville mayor to implement city-wide curfew to fight COVID-19
Apex man can't visit wife who's in ICU with coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News