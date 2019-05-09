Technology

Report: Google to debut gender-neutral emojis

FILE image (Shutterstock)

By Andrea Berry
Google is reportedly launching a new feature designed to make the digital world more inclusive.

The internet giant is debuting gender-neutral emojis this week, according to Fast Company.

The update will first come to Google Pixel phones before coming to all Android Q phones later this year, the company said.

The emojis will feature curly, chin-length hair. In some cases, Google has tweaked the outfits to ensure the emojis appear gender-neutral.

"It is an impossible task to communicate gender in a single image," a Google designer told Fast Company. "It's a construct. It lives dynamically on a spectrum."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyemojisgender identityu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Shuttle-bus cameras capture moment of deadly Durham explosion
Raleigh chef advocates sobriety, works to better restaurant industry
Measles warning: Health officials urge NC citizens to take precautions
Lawmakers push to protect children from asbestos in makeup
Carolina Hurricanes youth and amateur clinics, camps filling up fast for summer
Greensboro woman accused of burning 2-month-old daughter's feet
Stakeholders break ground on new UNC REX cancer center
Show More
Family's car yields no clues to where Maleah Davis could be
10-year-old severely bitten while riding home on school bus
Driver fell asleep, crashed into Falcon Town Hall outside Fayetteville
Registration now open for 4 Quarters Basketball Camp in Durham
Man stabbed at Raleigh Exxon; police surround nearby apartment
More TOP STORIES News