Report: Uber allowed drivers accused of violent crimes to keep working

Uber is responding to new allegations that a company policy put their customers in danger.

According to a report by the Washington Post, the rideshare company enforced a "three-strike" policy which allowed drivers to keep picking up passengers even after they had been accused of crimes.

The article detailed one case of a driver accused of sexually assaulting three separate riders and still being allowed to drive.

Uber said complaints from riders who alleged crime or crimes by a driver are sent to a special investigation unit.

A former investigator with Uber spoke to ABC News. Lilli Flores said she left the company in 2018 because of the number of sexual assault cases she had to investigate.

"I'm talking about sexual assault. All-day every day. And it's not easy," said Flores. "It was our job to, you know, just take the report for what it was and not hand that off to police."

The article did confirm the alarming trend of not reporting purported crimes to police; however, Uber says the reason for not reporting these crimes is to protect the identity of the alleged victims, not the drivers.

Uber says the Washington Post article is inaccurate and that many of the issues cited have been fixed thanks to an investment in safety technology.
