Technology

Rescan your TV on June 30: ABC11 changes frequencies

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Change is coming to antenna TV -- by law, nearly 1,000 TV stations across the country, including ABC11-WTVD, must move to new frequencies, many on different days.

What does this mean for you?

Starting June 30, if you watch TV for free, you'll need to rescan your TV or digital converter box so you can continue watching ABC11 and get the latest central North Carolina news, weather and sports - along with all your favorite ABC shows, like American Idol, The View, Jimmy Kimmel, Jeopardy and of course ABC11 Eyewitness News.

Having difficulties after rescanning? Please call 919-694-1011



Rescanning is when your TV finds all of the available channels in your area. No new equipment or services are needed, and once your rescan is complete, you'll still find us on channel 11.

Sus canales de televisión podrían estar cambiando sus frecuencias. Estamos aquí para ayudarles

HOW TO RESCAN
EMBED More News Videos



Don't worry - it's easy. To rescan, all you need is your remote control and a few spare minutes. Select "scan" or "auto-tune" from your TV or converter box menu. Instructions are often found by pressing the "set-up" or "menu" buttons on your remote control.

Then, you can go back to watching us on ABC11, just like before. So remember, on June 30 or after -- PLAN TO RESCAN.

If you have questions or need more information about how to rescan, just visit TVAnswers.org to learn more.

If you get your TV service from the internet, a cable or satellite company, you will not need to rescan as your service provider will do it for you.

More Information
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technology
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Hopscotch Music Festival canceled
Wake Co. family who lost child to fireworks warns others about dangers
'So stressful:' Legal immigrants left in limbo as system overloads
Duke researchers help discover mutation that spreads coronavirus faster
WCPSS 3-week rotation plan spells trouble for some parents
Concierge service helping seniors during COVID-19
11-year-old Raleigh actress stars in Netflix film 'Feel the Beat'
Show More
No-cost ways to calm an anxious pet during July 4th fireworks
New data gives Dr. Tilson hope about NC students returning to school
Man killed in Fay. break-in battled mental illness, family says
$10K reward offered in Fayetteville pawn shop gun burglary
Video shows bird carrying large fish over Myrtle Beach
More TOP STORIES News