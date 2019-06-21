Technology

Researchers say younger generations growing 'phone horns' due to constant phone use

These days it's pretty hard to peel people away from their phones.

We're so obsessed we're now suffering from things like text neck, texting thumb and now, something more mystical -- phone horns.

Yes, actual horns in our skulls.

Health researchers from the University of the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia found that, based on the way people are constantly tilting their heads to text, our skeletons are re-molding.

It has to do with a weight shift from the spine to the muscles in the back of the head, causing a bone buildup.

The result, they say, is a hook or hornlike feature, jutting out from the skull, just above the neck.

There are various nicknames for this -- head horns, spikes, phone bones.

If you have one, they say you can probably feel it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologytextingbig talkerscellphone
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man charged in cab driver's death also shot up Raleigh apartment
12-year-old boy dies after fall from rock wall at NC trampoline park
Revamped Raleigh shopping center could be next go-to spot
ICE confirms plans to arrest more than 2,040 undocumented family members
Raleigh family splits Cash 5 jackpot win worth over $750K
Police looking for men who targeted elderly in flat tire scheme
Video shows moment umbrella nearly strikes toddler
Show More
Volunteers reach out to continue Wake Co. Citizens Well-check Program
Now Open: Bull City Mini--Miniature Golf and Bar
Wade Avenue stretch expected to be closed overnight after water main break
Dog owner arrested after allegedly assaulting animal control officer
I-Team: FAA cracking down on drones flying near airports
More TOP STORIES News