RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new smartphone app could help keep North Carolina public school students safe starting next semester.
"Almost everyone in society right now is walking around with some kind of device or smartphone, and this is something that makes it easy," North Carolina Superintendent Mark Johnson said.
At the beginning of the next school year, students, teachers and parents will be able to download a smartphone app allowing them to anonymously report school safety concerns.
"Having the technology is basically our eyes on the ground," Johnson said.
The state partnered with Sandy Hook Promise to bring the Say Something Anonymous reporting system to North Carolina public schools.
More than 5,100 schools already use the system nationwide. North Carolina will be their second statewide partnership.
Nicole Hockley lost her son in the sandy hook shooting-now this is her mission: "To ensure no one in your community and for the generation to come ever has to experience the horrors that we have in Newtown," Hockley said.
A dedicated staff at the Sandy Hook Promise command center will monitor anonymous tips from North Carolina--costing tax payers about $650,000 a year
RELATED: Teachers carrying guns in class could get pay raise, if proposed NC bill becomes law
Sandy Hook Promise brings school safety smartphone app to North Carolina public schools
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News