I-Team

Scammers pose as Apple reps in latest round of phishing robocalls

By Ann Pistone
Americans receive billions of spam phone calls every year.

RELATED: What you can do to stop robocalls

The latest round of calls is from hackers claiming to be associated with Apple. The caller will tell you that your account has been tampered with. If you don't answer, a recorded message will be left on your voicemail saying to call a toll free number starting with the area code (850).

It's very important that you don't call them back. Remember, Apple will never call you if there's a problem with your iCloud or other Apple account.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyquick tipapplei teamscamconsumerphishing
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Cook Co. State's Attorney's Office releases documents in Jussie Smollett case
Chicago police release Jussie Smollett case files
Some I-95 repairs done, not enough to limit flooding in next hurricane
Pet sitter caught on doggie cam naked inside client's home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
17-year-old girl bitten by shark in Atlantic Beach, officials say
SC trooper shot while trying to pull man over for seat belt violation
Johnston Co. man recounts frightening moment when stranger knocked on his door
2 Smoothie King employees fired for writing racist remarks on receipts
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Hope Mills
Suspect in Maleah Davis disappearance seen celebrating her 4th birthday
Naked intruder on drugs, armed with hammer terrorizes family
Show More
Out-of-control cruise ship slams into tourist boat, dock in Venice
Teacher adopts 7th grader in need of kidney transplant
What you'll be able to see in the sky in June 2019
Snapchat, other services affected by network congestion
Survivor who crossed path with gunman thought it was a drill
More TOP STORIES News