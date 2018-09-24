PANDORA

SiriusXM buying Pandora Media in $3.5 billion deal

EMBED </>More Videos

Subscription radio company SiriusXM says it's buying music streaming service Pandora Media Inc. in a stock deal valued at about $3.5 billion. (Richard Drew)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Subscription radio company SiriusXM says it's buying music streaming service Pandora Media Inc. in a stock deal valued at about $3.5 billion that'll allow it to expand its service beyond cars and into homes and other mobile areas.

SiriusXM Holdings Inc. has more than 36 million subscribers in North America, while Pandora has more than 70 million monthly active users.

Pandora stockholders will receive 1.44 newly issued SiriusXM shares for each Pandora share they own. Pandora has a "go-shop" period in which it can solicit other offers from third parties.

Both companies' boards have approved the transaction, which is expected to close in 2019's first quarter. It still needs approval from Pandora shareholders.

Shares of Pandora, based in Oakland, California, jumped more than 11 percent in Monday premarket trading.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyentertainmentmusicPandoramusic newsbusinessOakland
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PANDORA
SPONSORED: 10 things you didn't know about Mother's Day
More Pandora
TECHNOLOGY
NC launches contractor app to help Florence victims avoid scams
Apple recalling a number of iPhone 8 devices for manufacturing defect
New, innovative drone program to make medical deliveries
Family billed $13,470 for half-hour of iPhone internet
More Technology
Top Stories
Gastonia 6-year-old autistic boy missing after park trip with father
Durham police: Woman on golf cart injured after car rams into her
County-by-county list of closures: I-95 reopens throughout NC
Pender County fire department washes fish off of I-40
Florence: Evacuations continue as North Carolina rivers rise
New misconduct accusations disrupt Kavanaugh nomination
Drone footage shows South Carolina neighborhoods underwater
Busting the rumors: Florence will not reform, hit the Carolinas
Show More
North Carolina Zoo offers free admission for Florence evacuees
Train derails in Iowa, dumping sand, railcars into river
School bus driver charged with letting students drive the bus
Officials: 7-year-old boy dies after falling between subway cars
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Fayetteville
More News