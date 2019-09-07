Technology

Feeling nostalgic? Sony releases new Walkman for music player's 40th anniversary

A cult icon of the '80s is making a comeback.

Sony is releasing a new version of the Walkman as the device approaches its 40th anniversary, CNN reported.

Walkman was the first truly portable cassette player that came out in 1979.

The anniversary edition doesn't actually play cassettes, but its screensaver and soft case looks like it might.

The new version is an Android-powered music player that connects to Wi-Fi.

Sony has sold roughly 200 million Walkmans over the last 40 years.

The new retro version is limited release and will sell for roughly $500.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyandroidmusictechnology
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stranded North Carolinians take stock of Dorian damage in OBX
2 charged in deadly Raleigh double shooting
Impaired motorist drives truck into ocean in Kill Devil Hills, police say
Durham Police search for bank robber who had change of heart
Help on way to hundreds trapped by flooding on Ocracoke Island
Fort Bragg soldier killed in Kabul suicide car bombing
Dorian washes out Sampson County road, crippling community
Show More
Prosecutors want jail time for parents tied to cheating scandal
Fayetteville Police investigate after 4 stab, rob resident in set-up
Hurricane Dorian leaves NC after landfall at Cape Hatteras
Raleigh family hosts lemonade stand for victims of Dorian
Volunteers still needed for 9/11 Day of Service in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News