T-Mobile confirms nationwide outage impacting millions of customers

Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly. — Neville (@NevilleRay) June 15, 2020

Teams continue to work as quickly as possible to fix the voice & messaging problems some are seeing.

Data services are now available & some calls are completing. Alternate services like WhatsApp, Signal, iMessage, Facetime etc. are available. Thanks for your patience. https://t.co/uQiGSAFEAH — Neville (@NevilleRay) June 15, 2020

Our network is operating normally, but it’s possible some customers are unable to reach people on other carriers’ networks. https://t.co/qPmjZnqEFA — AT&T News (@ATTNEWS) June 15, 2020

T-Mobile customers are dealing with a nationwide outage of its voice and data network.The phone carrier's president of technology, Neville Ray, confirmed the outage Monday afternoon."Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We're sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly," Ray tweeted.About an hour after the first tweet confirming the outage, Ray added, "Data services are now available & some calls are completing. Alternate services like WhatsApp, Signal, iMessage, Facetime etc. are available. Thanks for your patience."The outage has not only impacted the company's more than 86 million customers. It has also impacted contact with emergency services."We were just advised there is a nationwide outage for @TMobile's ability to make 911 calls," a sheriff's office in the Houston, Texas, area tweeted The telecommunications company is routinely ranked as the third largest phone carrier in the U.S., commonly behind AT&T and Verizon, which multiple reports stated is also suffering an outage.A representative with Verizon, however, said reports of an outage are untrue:AT&T echoed Verizon, adding that it's services are operating normally: