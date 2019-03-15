Technology

New Zealand mosque shooting: Tech companies scramble to remove video filmed by gunman

EMBED <>More Videos

At least 49 people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers on what the prime minister called "one of New Zealand's darkest days."

Internet companies say they're working to remove video filmed by a gunman in the New Zealand mosque shooting that was widely available on social media hours after the horrific attack.

Facebook said Friday it took down a livestream of the shootings and removed the shooter's Facebook and Instagram accounts after being alerted by police. At least 49 people were killed at two mosques.

The gunman reportedly broadcast 17 minutes of the attack. Twitter and YouTube owner Google also said they were working to remove the footage from their sites.

Facebook New Zealand spokeswoman Mia Garlick said in a statement that the company is "also removing any praise or support for the crime and the shooter or shooters as soon as we're aware."

She said Facebook is working directly with New Zealand police as they carry out their investigation.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
technologyredditviral videofacebookmass shootingus worldviral
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Severe weather risk: Thunderstorms, showers possible in Wake County
Lawmakers propose adopting Daylight Saving Time year-round in NC
NC lawmakers seek to allow alcohol sales at college sporting events
Don't pay up if you get this property deed notice
Search is on for owner of near century old Bible
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Cameron Village post office moving locations
Show More
NC State grad, NASA astronaut Christina Koch safely arrives at ISS
Adorable video: Holly Springs toddlers sing song about weather
Blue Bell 'Strawberry Cheesecake' ice cream returns to stores
Florida man robs store as Spiderman
Carrboro rape suspect accused of 2nd rape involving a child
More TOP STORIES News