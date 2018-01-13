They say life imitates art, and that holds true even for centuries-old classical paintings and contemporary selfies.
A new feature in the Google Arts & Culture app will analyze your selfie and attempt to match it to a painting on display in one of the Google's partner museums around the country.
Let that sink in. Your selfie could be on par with something hanging in the Yale Center for British Art, Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum or even London's prestigious National Gallery.
According to Google, the app uses experimental "computer vision technology" to make the matches.
Of course, the results are hilarious more often than not. In Rennaisance-era portraiture and mid-20th-century surrealism, there was no Photoshop and far less strategic lighting, so putting more work into your selfie won't necessarily guarantee a more flattering match.
"This feature allows you to explore [art] in a fun, new way," Google said of the feature.
technologyartappmobile appgooglefun stuffmuseumspainting
