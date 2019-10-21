Technology

Researchers create smartphone case made of artificial human skin

This phone cover might give some people the heebie-jeebies. It's made from artificial skin and it's not the only one.

Researchers say they have also developed faux skin prototypes for other devices.

The idea is to give the user some life-like sensations. The phone case can be tickled and pinched just like human flesh.

The artificial skin is made from silicone and sensors that give it that real-life look and feel.

Marc Teyssier from Telecom ParisTech, along with researchers from HCI Sorbonne Universite and CNRS, developed the artificial skin for mobile devices.



"I also made a nice touchpad," tweeted Teyssier.

"Skin-On Interfaces are devices that augment existing devices with realistic skin," explained Teyssier on the projects website. "When we interact with others, we use skin as interfaces. However the objects of mediated communication - such as the smartphone - still has a cold interface that doesn't allow natural interaction and input. In this project, I wanted to make available the perfect human interface that is the skin for existing devices."

No word yet if and when it will go on sale.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologybizarrebuzzworthyu.s. & worldcellphonesciencesmartphones
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Florida veterinarian, wife killed in plane crash at Umstead Park near RDU
Cary man pleads for return of stolen truck containing father's ashes
Wake County has most coyote sightings in the state
Severe storms could bring damaging winds on Tuesday
Police seek info from video after 7-year-old injured in shooting
Chapel Hill woman killed in crash off Farrington Rd. in Durham
4 men charged in 2018 shooting death of 18-year-old in Durham
Show More
Illinois boy, 11, completes half marathon in all 50 states
Sausage patties sold at Walmart may have Salmonella
West Point says a cadet and an M4 rifle are missing
Does Durham's Kress building have a haunted past?
Man's epic Halloween light show illuminates Tracy neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News