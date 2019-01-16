Troubleshooter helps Durham woman get refund for TV that stopped working

When you get a new TV, you don't expect to have problems, but that wasn't the case for Sadie Abdullah."I had it three months, and it went black on me," said Sadie Abdullah. She said she tried to troubleshoot the problem, but the TV wouldn't work.Abdullah said she called HSN since she bought the TV from them. "They were going to call back and let me know when they could pick up the TV, but they never did," she said.Abdullah said she made more calls to customer service but still had no results."I couldn't get any answers, so I said this is enough."I got in touch with HSN and Abdullah said she got a call from the company letting her know they would refund her the $600 she paid for the TV, and have UPS pick it up."I am so happy. Thank you so much," said Abdullah.HSN thanked us for bringing this to their attention.