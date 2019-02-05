TECHNOLOGY

911 outages: Verizon, CenturyLink customers need to use alternate numbers to reach 911

EMBED </>More Videos

Verizon customers in Fayetteville and Moore County need to use alternate numbers when trying to reach the Fayetteville 911 Center.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Officials are asking Verizon and CenturyLink customers in Moore County to use alternate numbers when trying to reach 911 because of an outage.

Police said the issue started because of construction in Moore County.

The outage originally included Fayetteville and parts of Cumberland County but residents in those areas, who have Verizon, are able to call 911 again.

CenturyLink customers in Cumberland County are still asked to use an alternate number.

The numbers callers should use to reach emergency services during the outage are:

  • 910) 433-1925
  • (910) 433-1911
  • (910) 433-1912
  • (910) 433-1913


An alternate number to reach the Cumberland County 911 Center is (910) 323-1141.

Text to 9-1-1 is still an option for both centers.

Officials estimate the outage will last a few more hours.

Outages are also being reported in Harnett County. Customers can call (910) 893-9111 to reach 911.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technology911 callemergency drillFayetteville
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Fix coming for Apple's FaceTime
Teen claims he discovered major Apple FaceTime glitch
FaceTime bug lets callers listen through unanswered phones
Boeing pulls off first test flight of self-flying air taxi: Video
More Technology
Top Stories
DNA helps Orange County identify 10-year-old boy found dead in 1998
Sketch released of woman whose remains were found in Durham in 2016
Former Wake County deputy charged in assault on woman
Man shot while trying to attack Wilson police officers with hammer
Shooting threat under investigation at Leesville Road High School
Durham community outreach group meets U.S. Surgeon General
Texas man sentenced after impregnating 11-year-old girl
Liam Neeson admits he contemplated racist revenge attack
Show More
Student says ghost in her closet was actually man wearing her clothes
Hawaii considers ban on cigarette sales
Man killed in crash near Carolina Pines Community Center
Artificial sweeteners: What's the safest way to sweeten your coffee
'It was extremely reckless:' Raleigh resident recounts Fyre Festival experience
More News