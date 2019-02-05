910) 433-1925

(910) 433-1911

(910) 433-1912

(910) 433-1913

Officials are asking Verizon and CenturyLink customers in Fayetteville and Moore County to use alternate numbers when trying to reach 911 because of an outage.Police said the issue started because of construction in Moore County.The numbers callers should use to reach emergency services during the outage are:An alternate number to reach the Cumberland County 911 Center is (910) 323-1141.Text to 9-1-1 is still an option for both centers.Officials estimate the outage will last a few more hours.Outages are also being reported in Harnett County. Customers can call (910) 893-9111 to reach 911.