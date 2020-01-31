Verizon outage affects Charlotte, Triad, Triangle

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Verizon wireless outage is affecting a large part of the state of North Carolina, including areas from Charlotte, up through the Triad and across to the Triangle.Customers across the area are having issues with their cell phones, landlines and internet access.According to website DownDetector.com, outage reports started to spike just after 9:30 a.m, with the largest number of reports coming from Greensboro.It's unclear what caused the outage or when Verizon expects service to resume.