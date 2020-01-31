Technology

Verizon outage affects Charlotte, Triad, Triangle

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Verizon wireless outage is affecting a large part of the state of North Carolina, including areas from Charlotte, up through the Triad and across to the Triangle.

Customers across the area are having issues with their cell phones, landlines and internet access.

According to website DownDetector.com, outage reports started to spike just after 9:30 a.m, with the largest number of reports coming from Greensboro.

It's unclear what caused the outage or when Verizon expects service to resume.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologygreensborocharlottewinston salemraleighdurhamchapel hillncinternetverizoncellphonenorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car bursts into flames on railroad tracks in Raleigh
Rain returns today & a BIG warmup next week!
Vigil honors Alyssa Altobelli, 14-year-old killed in crash with Kobe
Trump impeachment trial: Key GOP senator says no to witnesses
Man wearing gas mask panics passengers on flight
Durham district attorney faces tough questions at town hall
Kobe Bryant crash: Helicopter owner suspending other flights
Show More
Kansas City Chiefs owners sending all team staff to Super Bowl
Warning about 'ghost' tax preparers
49ers woman coach 'happy to be a trailblazer' at Super Bowl
Man shot by RPD officer dies at hospital, RPD chief says
NC 4-year-old found naked, alone, riding bike at midnight
More TOP STORIES News