halloween

Where's the candy? Nextdoor offers trick or treating map for your neighborhood

If you're headed out for trick or treating this Halloween, Nextdoor is taking the guesswork out of where to find the candy.

The social networking platform has just launched a trick or treating map that allows users to see which houses are giving out treats. The app also allows neighbors to designate their homes as a trick or treat stop.

Homes that are marked with a candy corn have the sweets. Homes marked with a haunted house have the scares.

Neighbors passing out non-food treats can also spread the word through the Treat Map. So, if you're looking for treats that are allergen free, check out the homes marked with a teal pumpkin.

Users just log in to the app by creating a free account, and visit their neighborhood map.

Nextdoor is available for desktop use, as well as iOS and Android.

You can see more on their website at nextdoor.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyhalloweenbuzzworthytechnologyu.s. & worldappcandy
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
A little boy's "UP" inspired Halloween costume is a hit
Philadelphia's Midtown Village Is THE Halloween Bar Scene
Blue Halloween buckets raise awareness about autism
Are you brave enough to try and escape Arata Pumpkin Farm's hay maze?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Nestor to bring rain to Central NC
Scholarship through LGBT Center set up in Holly Springs teen's name
While battling rare form of brain cancer, she's also giving back
New video in abduction of 3-year-old from birthday party in Alabama
4th Legionnaires' disease death reported in North Carolina
WEEKEND EVENTS: State Fair, fall festival & Oktoberfest
Fayetteville student with cerebral palsy gets royal treatment on Homecoming night
Show More
Kellogg's new cereal supports anti-bullying, LGBTQ advocacy
Armed robbery reported at Pizza Hut in Cumberland Co. overnight
3 N.C. State Fair employees arrested, 1 cited on drug charges
Former gang members work to repair damage of gang violence
'He just stole our hearts,' dog found with extensive burns along body
More TOP STORIES News