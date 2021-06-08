Technology

Widespread internet outage for several global websites caused by cloud service problem

EMBED <>More Videos

Fastly internet outage takes down several global sites

NEW YORK -- Numerous websites were unavailable Tuesday after an apparent widespread outage at the cloud service company Fastly.

Dozens of high-traffic websites including Reddit, Spotify, Twitch, Stack, U.K. government's home page, Hulu, HBO Max, PayPal, Vimeo, Shopify, and news outlets CNN, the Guardian, the New York Times, BBC and Financial Times could not be reached.

San Francisco-based Fastly, a popular content delivery network, acknowledged a problem just before 1000 GMT. It said in repeated updates on its website that it was "continuing to investigate the issue."

"The issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return," a message reads on Fastly's website.



Visitors trying to access CNN.com got a message that said: "Fastly error: unknown domain: cnn.com." Attempts to access the Financial Times website turned up a similar message while visits to the New York Times and U.K. government's gov.uk site returned an "Error 503 Service Unavailable" message, along with the line "Varnish cache server," which is a technology that Fastly is built on.

----

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologynew yorkinternet
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Report details sweeping failures around Jan. 6 attack
Carolina Hurricanes look to stave off elimination tonight
Carolina Blood Drive happening today at UNC
LATEST: Colds on the rise since mask rollback, UNC doctor says
National Geographic recognizes Earth's 5th ocean
Prepare now to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning
FDA approves new drug for chronic weight management
Show More
Man hurt in Chapel Hill road rage shooting: Police
VP Kamala Harris warns migrants: 'Do not come'
Harnett County teen missing since late May, deputies say
FDA approves first new Alzheimer's drug in nearly 20 years
NC student gets diploma after controversy
More TOP STORIES News