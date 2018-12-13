TECHNOLOGY

Vitaminwater offering $100K to ditch your smartphone for 1 year

EMBED </>More Videos

Think you can live without your smartphone for a year? If you can kick the screen time, you could win $100,000.

By ABC7.com staff
You may want to put your phone down because vitaminwater is offering a sweet deal in a contest that challenges smartphone users to go scroll-free for an entire year.

A $100,000 reward is being offered as the grand prize for the winner who goes without a smartphone or tablet for a year and is able to prove it.

If you're up for the challenge, you must not use or touch any smartphone for 365 consecutive days. Instead, the company will provide you with a 1996-era cellphone that can be used during the contest.



If you can't go without a smartphone for the entire year but are able to complete the task for six months, you can win $10,000.

And don't think you can fool vitaminwater because a lie-detector test will be performed at the end of the contract period.

Participants must enter the contest by Jan. 8, 2019. To do so, create a tweet or Instagram post explaining how you would use your year if you took a break from your smartphone. Make sure to include the hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest in the social media post.

Each entrant may submit up to four submissions during the contest period.

For more information on the rules, visit vitaminwater.com/legal/scrollfree_rules.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologycellphonecellphone distractionssocial mediarewardcontests
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
California wants to tax your text messages
Massive Marriott data hack: What customers need to know
I-Team: NC had 'good shot' at Amazon HQ2, but HB2 'still causing heartburn'
Dunkin' warns customers of data breach
More Technology
Top Stories
9-year-old boy helps Ukraine teen find forever home in Aberdeen
Apple decides to expand into 7 US cities; NC still comes up empty
New charges filed against trooper already charged with assault in Kyron Hinton's arrest
Toyota recalls 70,000 vehicles to replace air bag inflators
Police respond after two shootings in Durham a mile apart
Man shot, set on fire in Durham may have been ambushed by drug dealers
Del Monte recalls canned corn in North Carolina
3 trapped in West Virginia coal mine for 5 days rescued
Show More
Caught on camera: Thieves ransack Fayetteville community
Man who owns Raleigh mansion raided by FBI indicted in murder-for-hire plot
Woman's disappearance in Johnston County considered 'suspicious'
Goldsboro teacher, coach charged with selling drugs at school
Baby Jesus stolen from western NC church nativity
More News