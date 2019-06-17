Technology

Pavlok wristband sends shock to help prevent bad habits

(KGO-TV)

Amazon is selling a device that's designed to give you a shock any time you give in to temptation.

It's called the Pavlok wristband. The bracelet sends an electric shock to your body every time you find yourself falling victim to bad habits - like biting your nails, smoking, oversleeping, or eating too much fast food. You can also download the Pavlok app to send a jolt to your phone.

Pavlock says 20,000 people have permanently broken their bad habits by using the device.

See more stories on Amazon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysmokingamazonfoodsleep
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Let 'em have it:' 11-year-old boy uses machete to stop home invader
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Monday, June 17
Crash on I-40 in Durham causes major delays Monday morning
Biscuitville to open 3rd Raleigh location in fall 2019
Drunk woman drives Power Wheels toy truck down road, SC police say
Gloria Vanderbilt dead at 95
Possible measles exposure reported at Durham school, coffee shop
Show More
Shark bites 8-year-old boy at North Carolina's Bald Head Island
Woman shoved dog into lake, then watched it drowned, police said
Taylor Swift releases star-studded new music video
Retired UNC professor presumed dead after swim competition
Man records woman, 2 girls in bathroom of Long Island home
More TOP STORIES News