17-year-old accused of killing 1-year-old daughter; sheriff says her condition was 'unspeakable'

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old has been accused of killing his 1-year-old daughter, Jadayln Barton.

Just before midnight on Tuesday, deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff's Office were called to Southeastern Medical Center in reference to an unresponsive girl who had bruises on her body.

Jadayln, who was reportedly brought to the hospital by her parents, was later pronounced dead.

Her cause of death is undetermined. An autopsy will be performed Friday morning.

After investigating, deputies charged Jonathan Blake Barton, of Shannon, with first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

Barton was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

"This is such a troubling case that no one would want to imagine," Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a Facebook post. "The condition of this innocent infant is unspeakable and was really difficult for our investigators. As the investigation continues all I can do is ask for the county to pray."

Those with information are asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.
