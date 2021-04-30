fatal shooting

Teen accused of fatally gunning down by relative at Fayetteville home

EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead after being gunned down by relative at Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a 69-year-old man was gunned down by their 16-year-old relative inside a Fayetteville home Thursday evening.

At 5 p.m., Fayetteville dispatch received a call from a 16-year-old that said he just shot his relative along the 5200 block of Killdeer Drive.

On arrival, officers found the teen caller outside and upon further investigation found a 69-year-old Randy Michael King had been shot multiple times. He died from his injuries.

The 16-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of King. Other than his age, officials will not release the identity of the 16-year-old.

He was taken to Cumberland County Juvenile Detention Center.


Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 366-5853.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevilledeadly shootingfatal shootingfayetteville news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
What we know about about the victims in the Boone standoff, shooting
US indicts 3 on hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery
Ex-Dallas officer who killed neighbor appeals guilty verdict
NC Sheriff to seek release of bodycam footage of deadly shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 2 arrests made as Elizabeth City police face off with protesters
ABC11's Chris Hohmann and Tisha Powell to retire
What we know about about the victims in the Boone standoff, shooting
Is the Triangle ready for a commuter rail? Development leader says 'yes'
A closer look at what it will take for NC to ditch masks entirely
NFL Draft: Panthers take South Carolina CB with No. 8 overall pick
Troubleshooter helps worker told she'd have to pay back $8k in unemployment
Show More
Durham psychologist talks people of color coping with racial trauma
Elizabeth City businesses say curfew does more harm than good
Litter collection on pace to smash NC records
NC's outdoor mask rule to be lifted but don't leave your mask at home
Crews battle large blaze at Durham scrapyard
More TOP STORIES News