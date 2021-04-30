Teen accused of fatally gunning down by relative at Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a 69-year-old man was gunned down by their 16-year-old relative inside a Fayetteville home Thursday evening.
At 5 p.m., Fayetteville dispatch received a call from a 16-year-old that said he just shot his relative along the 5200 block of Killdeer Drive.
On arrival, officers found the teen caller outside and upon further investigation found a 69-year-old Randy Michael King had been shot multiple times. He died from his injuries.
The 16-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of King. Other than his age, officials will not release the identity of the 16-year-old.
He was taken to Cumberland County Juvenile Detention Center.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 366-5853.
FATAL SHOOTING
