15-year-old arrested after allegedly stabbing man in fight over vaping device

EMBED </>More Videos

It's a potentially dangerous new trend booming in popularity among teens, and many parents don't even know about.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. --
Police in North Carolina say a 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection to a stabbing attack over who owned a vaping device.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Kill Devil Hills police officers responding to the scene Friday found a 19-year-old man suffering multiple stab wounds. He had life-threatening wounds and was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition is unclear.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

A police release says officers are seeking a juvenile petition against the 15-year-old boy. It says a juvenile petition is required for suspects younger than 16. The teen is being held at a juvenile detention center in Greenville.

Police say alcohol was involved.

Note: The video above is from a related story.

Are your kids vaping with Juuls?
It's a potentially dangerous new trend booming in popularity among teens, and many parents don't even know about. It's called juuling.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vapingfightstabbingnorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Democrats gain control of House but Republicans cling to Senate
Cumberland Co. man killed while walking home from work, sources say
NC voters approve 4 constitutional amendments, including Voter ID
Republicans lose veto-proof majority in NC House
Rep. George Holding wins re-election for US House District 2
North Carolina election results
National election results
Ky. clerk who refused gay marriage licenses loses re-election bid
Show More
Candidates who made history in Tuesday's midterm election
Driver of daycare van carrying children killed in Johnston County crash
Georgia's Stacey Abrams aims to be 1st black female gov in US
Beto O'Rourke falls short in challenge to unseat Ted Cruz
Andrew Gillum concedes to Ron DeSantis in Florida gov race
More News