Teen arrested, charged in triple-shooting outside Sanford home

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person has been arrested in connection to a triple shooting on Tuesday night outside of a Sanford home.Police said 19-year-old Antonio Leonel Gonzalez has been arrested and charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, one count of discharging a weapon into occupied property inflicting serious bodily injury and one count of discharging a firearm into occupied property.The incident happened just before 7:30 on Hall Street.Police said 16-year-old Kaniyah Lavelle Wooten, 19-year-old Jacquan Tion Burroughs and 20-year-old Ishois Trey Times were standing outside of the residence where the shooting took place.Officers said the trio left the scene and drove to Central Carolina Hospital. They were all flown to Chapel Hill Hospital for treatment.Wooten, who was shot in the leg, was released later that night.Times, who was shot in the leg, groin and butt area, is in stable condition.Burroughs, who was shot in the leg, groin and rib area, is in critical condition.Gonzalez is being held in the Lee County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.His first court appearance is set for April 25.