The Alamance County Sheriff's Office arrested 16-year old Kelvin John Slade following a series of threats made against area schools.Authorities said they believe Slade, a junior at Eastern Alamance High School, sent messages to students at two local high schools, prompting hard and soft lockdowns on the campuses of Eastern Alamance and Western Alamance high schools, and Woodlawn and Western middle schools.The reports span from April 27 to May 22."Kids, teenagers or adults know that if they do something of this nature, there's going to be accountability so that we don't disrupt the school system, that we have a system where kids can learn and teachers can teach," said Pat Nadolski, the Alamance County District Attorney.Alamance-Burlington Schools Superintendent Dr. William Harrison said attendance was very low at Eastern Alamance and Woodlawn on Wednesday - two schools recently targeted by such threats."Our attendance today is about 50 percent at Eastern. A little below 50 percent at Woodlawn," Harrison said.Authorities said they believe Slade used the apps TextMe and TextNow to send those messages.They also said they think he is responsible for a threat made against the Eastern Alamance prom at the Mebane Arts Center on May 5.Harrison said the threats have had an effect on students and teachers."Kids are anxious, on edge. Teachers are anxious, on edge. And unless you're in a comfortable learning environment you're not going to learn," Harrison said.Authorities did not share a possible motive behind the threats. They continue to investigate whether Slade had any assistance in making such threats.Following a nearly month-long investigation, deputies explained how they figured out the case."Good, old-fashioned law enforcement. Leather meets the road, you talk to kids, you talk to people, you narrow it down," said Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson.Deputies are assuring the public that there is no evidence that Slade ever planned to carry out any type of attack.Nadolski said Slade is charged with seven counts of making false bomb reports, and two misdemeanor counts of obstruction of justice.He is being held at the Alamance County Jail on a $260,000 bond.