Teen sexually assaulted and kidnapped by 3 men uses Snapchat to alert friends

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A 14-year-old girl from Northern California is safe after she used the multimedia messaging app, Snapchat, to escape her kidnappers.Police said the teen was kidnapped, drugged, sexually assaulted and driven to San Jose before being rescued.A "suspicious circumstance" led San Jose police to a motel.Officers found Albert Thomas Vasquez, 55, leaving a room on the second floor. They said the victim, a 14-year-old girl, was inside.Police believe the man drugged her, then called two other men.Authorities say Vasquez, 34-year-old Antonio Quirino Salvador, and 31-year old Hediberto Gonzalez Avarenga drove the girl to San Jose.Officers report Vasquez sexually assaulted the teen in the vehicle.According to police, when the group arrived at the motel, the men carried the 14-year-old to a room, where Vasquez sexually assaulted her again.In a media release, police explained the teen used Snapchat to let her friends know she had been kidnapped and didn't know where she was.Her friends used features within the app to find her location and called 911.Suspects Salvador and Avarenga were arrested in San Jose on Wednesday, and face felony kidnapping and felony conspiracy charges.SJPD's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit arrested Vasquez for felony charges including kidnapping to commit rape, digital penetration with a child under 14 years with force, false imprisonment, lewd act with a child 14 or 15 years with force, and rape by intoxication or controlled substance.