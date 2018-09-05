Teen charged after fatal shooting at Fayetteville home

A man is dead after a shooting at a Fayetteville home early Wednesday morning.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
The shooting happened in the 700 block of Windy Hill Circle before 1 a.m.

Police arrived on scene and found one man had been shot; he was pronounced dead on the scene. He was later identified as Johnathon Scott Chavis, 19, of Rosewood Avenue in Fayetteville.

Michael Ray Toler Jr., 18, who lives at the home where the shooting happened, has been arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a handgun by a minor.

Michael Ray Toler Jr.



Earlier, officers told ABC11 crews on the scene that two people between the ages of 18 and 19 were playing with a gun.

They thought the safety was on but the gun went off, shooting one of them.

Police said Toler called 911.

Toler was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $200,000 secured bond.

