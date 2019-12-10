school threat

16-year-old arrested for social media post threatening violence at Jordan High School

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 16-year-old is facing a felony criminal charge for a social media post threatening violence at Jordan High School last month.

The teen is charged with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property, according to the Durham County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies began the investigation on Nov. 21, after Durham Public Schools notified the sheriff's office about the threat.

Deputies and officers from the Durham Police Department provided extra security at the high school on the day of the threat.

"The Sheriff's Office would like to reiterate that we take every threat of violence in our schools seriously and will investigate each one to ensure the safety of the children of Durham County," said AnnMarie Breen, Public Information Officer for the Durham County Sheriff's Office in a statement. "We encourage parents and caretakers to have a conversation with their children about the consequences of making such threats."

The felony charge is punishable by jail time and restitution.
