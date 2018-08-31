Teen charged in phone threat at Rolesville High School

EMBED </>More Videos

Phoned in threat prompts lockdown at Rolesville High School (Credit: CCBI)

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Rolesville police have arrested the teenager they believe was responsible for a threat made to Rolesville High School Thursday afternoon.

Officers have charged 16-year-old Kelton Kombo with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property.

Officials said he called in a threat, putting the school on a code red alert, and ultimately leading to the canceling of after-school activities and a delay in the student bus schedule.

Sources told ABC11 that a call came in about shots fired.

Police rushed to the school and put it on lockdown at approximately 1:40 p.m.

Police searched the campus but did not say whether anything was found.

School officials said it appeared to be a hoax call that came from outside the school.

Law officers sound warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Local and national law enforcement officials have a message for students as the new school year approaches: Think before you post.

The video is from a previous story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school threatwake county schoolsRolesville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
At least 1 dead after crash in Johnston County
Homeless man speaks after N.J. couple ordered to return GoFundMe donations
North Carolina firefighters help find lost dog's owner
Healthier Frappuccinos? Starbucks is testing out new recipes
Gutsy granny pulls snakes from barbecue grill
Monster lizard roams around Florida neighborhood
3 arrested after tense demonstrations near 'Silent Sam' monument
South Korean envoy to travel to North for pre-summit talks
Show More
Girl learning she's being adopted will bring tears to your eyes
Bites or ringworms? Either way, Harnett County daycare has challenges
FDA warns against eating food prepared with liquid nitrogen
3 killed in crash on I-40 in Johnston County identified, 1 charged
Chapel Hill woman helps a friend and wins $1 million
More News