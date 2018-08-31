Teen charged in phone threat at Rolesville High School

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --Rolesville police have arrested the teenager they believe was responsible for a threat made to Rolesville High School Thursday afternoon.
Officers have charged 16-year-old Kelton Kombo with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property.
Officials said he called in a threat, putting the school on a code red alert, and ultimately leading to the canceling of after-school activities and a delay in the student bus schedule.
Sources told ABC11 that a call came in about shots fired.
Police rushed to the school and put it on lockdown at approximately 1:40 p.m.
Police searched the campus but did not say whether anything was found.
School officials said it appeared to be a hoax call that came from outside the school.
