MEBANE, NC (WTVD) --
A Burlington teenager was arrested in connection with posting a social media video in which a threatening statement was made. It was the second such arrest in as many days for social media threats against Alamance County high schools.

The video, posted on SnapChat, included a threat to "blow up Eastern High School." It was brought to the attention of Alamance County Sheriff's Office investigators on Wednesday.

Nasia Kawan Kimber-McAdoo, 17, of 1the 1300 block of Beaumont Court in Burlington, was charged with one count of making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property, which is a felony.

Investigators said they think McAdoo acted independently of another student who was arrested Wednesday on similar charges. The cases do not appear to be related.

Alamance County authorities make arrest in school threats
The Alamance County Sheriff's Office arrested 16-year old Kelvin John Slade following a series of threats made against area schools.

Kimber-McAdoo was released from custody after posting a $25,000 secured bond.

The Sheriff's Office said it did not know whether Kimber-McAdoo was a student at Eastern or any other Alamance County school.
