Teen accused of shooting Harnett County deputy in face, chest in 2018 to appear in court

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teenager accused of shooting a Harnett County deputy in the face and chest in 2018 will appear in court Wednesday.

Mario Alexander Garza III, who was 16 years old at the time of the April 2018 shooting, was the subject of a missing persons report at the time. According to Harnett County Sheriff's Office, Cpl. James Cook found him and the two fought. Investigators said Garza then shot Cook.

Cook was taken to the hospital where he underwent several surgeries before going home a little over a week later.

Garza was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a firearm on law enforcement.

Garza will face a judge at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
