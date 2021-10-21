15-year-old accused of killing 13-year-old in Vance County

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 15-year-old is accused of shooting and killing 13-year-old Tuesday afternoon.It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Foxfire Drive in Henderson, according to Vance County Sheriff's Office.Deputies arrived at the scene and found a 13-year-old had been shot. The young teen was taken to Duke University Hospital, but he did not survive.Investigators were able to identify a suspect in the shooting. They then obtained a Secure Custody Order for a 15-year-old on charges of attempted first-degree murder. That charge will likely be increased to first-degree murder.