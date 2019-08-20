16-year-old fighting for her life after hit-and-run crash in Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 16-year-old girl is fighting for her life after a hit-and-run in Wake County.
It happened as Isabella Allen was coming home from work around 10:30 p.m. last Friday.
She was riding her moped to her home in Fuquay-Varina when she was hit on U.S. 401 near the intersection of Hilltop Needmore Road by a driver who then took off.
"She's got so many cuts and scrapes and bruises on her face," Isabella's mother Jenna told ABC11. "I barely even recognize her right now. She's so frustrated and she wants to feel better. It's just so hard to see her in so much pain."
Police later arrested 39-year-old Serita Davis. She is charged with felony hit-and-run causing serious bodily injury, reckless driving and operating a car without a license.
"I've been thinking about this lady and all the bad things that's she's done to my child when I should be thinking about the health of my child right now," Jenna said. "It bothers me so much. I don't know how somebody could leave somebody that isn't responsive bleeding on the side of the road. I don't know how they could do that."
A failing kidney is among her injuries.
One of Isabella's friends started a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.
"It's unbelievable how many great people are out there and how many people are supporting her," Jenna said. "I guess there are those couple bad ones that drive off, I guess."
A man who saw it all happen said he stayed with the teen until help arrived. Jenna thanked him, as well as the others who have helped Isabella.
Davis' arrest record includes multiple cases of driving while impaired dating back to 2014.
