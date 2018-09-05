Teen dead after 'playing with gun' in Fayetteville home, police say

A man is dead after a shooting at a Fayetteville home early Wednesday morning.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
The shooting happened in the 700 block of Windy Hill Circle before 1 a.m.

Police arrived on scene and found one man had been shot; he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers told ABC11 crews on the scene that two people between the ages of 18 and 19 were playing with a gun.

They thought the safety was on but the gun went off, shooting one of them.

Police said the person who fired the gun called 911.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Fayetteville police are still interviewing all parties involved in the incident.

Anyone with information can call detective J.T Hall with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 729-2934 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
