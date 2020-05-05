Body found after teen drowns in Jordan Lake, deputies say

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- One person drowned Monday afternoon in Jordan Lake near Moncure, according to Chatham County officials.It happened just after 3:30 p.m.Witnesses said they saw a male in his late teens swimming in Jordan Lake near the Clark Poe Road area when he began to struggle.Multiple rescue units responded including Moncure Fire Department, North Chatham Fire Department, North Carolina State Parks Police, North Carolina Wildlife Law Enforcement, Army Corps of Engineers, First Health of the Carolinas and the Lee County Sheriff's OfficeThe victim's body was recovered at 6:35 p.m. There are no other known victims missing at this time.The name will not be released until it is made sure that the family is notified first."Our deepest sympathy is with the family and friends of the victim at this time of unexpected and tragic loss. We are grateful for the outpouring of support offered by our public safety partners in this search and rescue effort," said Rik Stevens of the Chatham County Sheriff's Office.